Two euro zone banks still have to fill capital shortfall: ECB's Enria

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Two euro zone banks have yet to fill a capital shortfall and have been given a deadline to do so, the European Central Bank’s chief supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.

“At the end of the third quarter of 2019, six banks had capital levels below the Pillar 2 guidance set for 2020,” Enria told a news conference. “In four cases, that shortfall had already been remedied by the end of 2019. The two remaining banks have been requested to take remedial actions within a well-defined timeline.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)