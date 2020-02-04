CORRECTED-BBVA Chairman denies personal responsibility in alleged 'spying' case

(Corrects to say that Torres took over as chairman in 2019 not 2015 in second paragraph)

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain’s BBVA , Carlos Torres, on Friday denied any personal involvement in an alleged ‘spying’ case involving the bank and urged authorities to resolve it as soon as possible.

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s no way I could be involved in these affairs,” Torres, who took over as chairman in 2019, told journalists on Friday.

The alleged spying case dates back 15 years and has roiled Spain’s corporate sector.

News websites El Confidencial and Moncloa.com reported last year that Spain’s second-biggest bank had hired Grupo Cenyt, a security firm belonging to former police commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo, to investigate officials of construction company Sacyr as part of efforts to stop a 2004 takeover bid. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro)