ECB's De Guindos says relevant investigation into BBVA spying case with court

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday the bank has asked BBVA to do a quick analysis of the alleged spying case involving its former chairman but the relevant line of investigation was being conducted by the courts.

Former BBVA head Francisco Gonzalez is part of inquiry related to contracts with a jailed ex-police chief who reports claim was hired by the bank to spy on top executives of a potential buyer, construction company Sacyr, in 2004. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)