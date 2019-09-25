Financials
September 25, 2019 / 5:58 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

ECB's Lautenschlaeger resigns before end of term

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sabine Lautenschlaeger will resign as a member of the European Central Bank’s executive board with effect from October 31, before the end of her full term of office, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“President Mario Draghi thanked her for her instrumental role in helping set up and steer Europe-wide banking supervision, a key pillar of banking union, as well as her unwavering commitment to Europe,” the bank said.

Lautenschlaeger had been a member of the bank’s executive board and governing council since January 27, 2014. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below