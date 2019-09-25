ECB's Lautenschlaeger resigns before end of term

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sabine Lautenschlaeger will resign as a member of the European Central Bank’s executive board with effect from October 31, before the end of her full term of office, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“President Mario Draghi thanked her for her instrumental role in helping set up and steer Europe-wide banking supervision, a key pillar of banking union, as well as her unwavering commitment to Europe,” the bank said.

Lautenschlaeger had been a member of the bank’s executive board and governing council since January 27, 2014. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tom Sims)