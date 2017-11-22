FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank has no problem finding German bonds to buy for stimulus-Wuermelling
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bundesbank has no problem finding German bonds to buy for stimulus-Wuermelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundesbank has no problem finding government bonds to buy for the European Central Bank’s stimulus programme and opposes changing the parameters of the 2.55 trillion euro scheme, one of its directors said on Monday.

Joachim Wuermelling, the Bundesbank board member in charge of its market operations, sought to quash market concerns that the central bank may to run out of German government bonds to buy, forcing a change in the national quotas used for the bond purchases.

“As far as alleged shortages are concerned...the Bundesbank has never faced and does not face difficulties in purchasing the intended amounts of German government bonds,” he told an audience of bankers in London. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

