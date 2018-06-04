ECB blames German bond redemptions for lower buys in Italy

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought more government bonds from Germany and fewer from Italy and France in April to compensate for the previous month, when it had done the opposite due to “high” redemptions in Germany, an ECB spokesman said on Monday.

He was seeking to counter speculation in Italy that the ECB had deliberately bought less of the country’s debt to influence the formation of a new government in Rome late last month. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)