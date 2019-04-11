ECB extends deadline for binding bids for Italy's Carige to May 10 - report

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank extended to May 10 a deadline to present binding bids for troubled Italian lender Carige, newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Thrusday.

Carige was placed under special administration at the start of the year after its top investor blocked a planned capital raising, derailing an industry-financed rescue plan.

One of the commissioners said last month offers for Carige were expected by mid-April. A specialist fund run by BlackRock fund has remained as the only buyer still known to be considering a bid. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Kim Coghill)