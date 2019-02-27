Berlin sees growing chance of Weidmann succeeding Draghi at ECB - paper

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The chances of Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann succeeding Mario Draghi as head of the European Central Bank are rising, German weekly Die Zeit reported on Wednesday, without naming its sources.

The newspaper said senior members of the government were looking at the consequences of a possible move by Weidmann to the ECB job due to growing doubts in Berlin that German conservative Manfred Weber will become president of the European Commission.

Decisions on a package of top European jobs, including the heads of the ECB, European Commission and Council are expected to be made after the May election for the European parliament. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)