Europe's top court dismisses challenge of ECB's power to declare bank failing

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Europe’s top court rejected on Thursday a challenge by former Latvian lender ABLV against a European Central Bank decision in 2018 to declare it failing or likely to fail, a potentially landmark decision that affirms the powers of the supervisor.

The ECB declared in early 2018 that the bank was failing, while the EU’s Single Resolution Board later concluded that resolving the bank was not in the public interest so it would have to be wound up under local laws.

ABLV and its shareholders challenged the ECB’s entire process in declaring a bank failing or likely to fail, a precursor to a formal decision to shut it down, but the court ruled that none of their arguments held up and “must be rejected in their entirety”. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)