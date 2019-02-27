Latvia's central bank chief to return to ECB meeting next week

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Latvia will allow central bank chief Ilmars Rimsevics to leave the country and attend the European Central Bank’s policy meeting next week, the Prosecutor General’s office told Reuters on Wednesday.

Accused of corruption, Rimsevics was barred from working as central bank chief until Tuesday when Europe’s top court ruled that his removal broke EU law since Latvia had failed to provide any evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Although Rimsevics was reinstated by the ruling, his security clearance will not be reinstated and he must seek permission from prosecutors if he wants to leave the country.

Rimsevics, who has denied all wrongdoing, is accused of soliciting a bribe and has yet to face trial. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)