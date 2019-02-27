UPDATE 1-Latvia's central bank chief to return to ECB next week

(Adds detail, quote)

RIGA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Latvian central bank chief Ilmars Rimsevics will attend the European Central Bank’s policy meeting next week for the first time since early last year, when Latvian authorities barred him from office on charges of corruption, Latvijas Banka said on Wednesday.

Rimsevics, who has been accused of soliciting a bribe, was reinstated as governor by the European Court of Justice on Tuesday in a victory for the ECB, which argued that Latvia had violated the independence of its central bank.

Although he has been reinstated, the charges against Rimsevics remain in place and he must seek special permission to travel. Prosecutors said they would let him do so.

“Because he is going to fulfill his official duties, I have no grounds for declining,” prosecutor Viorika Jirgena, who is in charge of the case, told Reuters with respect to Rimsevics’s request to travel to Germany.

Rimsevics, who has denied all wrongdoing, is accused of soliciting a bribe and has yet to face trial. His term at the central bank ends later this year.

A spokesman for Latvia’s central bank confirmed that Rimsevics plans to attend the meeting.

The European Court said it may be lawful to remove a governor facing corruption charges but Latvia has not produced the “slightest evidence” to prove its allegations and thus violated EU law.

In a case without precedent for the ECB, Rimsevics was briefly detained in February 2018 and was even prevented for months from appointing a deputy to represent Latvia in Frankfurt, leaving his country without a vote in ECB meetings.