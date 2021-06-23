ECB could lift bank dividend cap, De Guindos says

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could lift a restriction on bank dividend payments soon thanks to solid economic recovery in the euro zone, ECB’s Vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

“If the pace of activity we are forecasting continues, clearly this recommendation will sooner or later disappear,” De Guindos told a financial event held in Spain.

The ECB expects to made a decision on whether to lift restrictions on bank dividends and share buy-backs on July 23.

The ECB has asked banks to limit dividends and buy-backs until the end of September but has already indicated that the restrictions would be lifted unless the economic outlook deteriorates. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro)