FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Issuing a digital euro would be an “immense” endeavour for the European Central Bank and take time, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

“If we were to opt for CBDC (central bank digital currency), its careful introduction would be an immense logistical and technical endeavour and, therefore, would be bound to take time,” Weidmann, who heads Germany’s Bundesbank, said, (Editing by Alison Williams)