Italy's cabinet did not discuss renewal of Visco mandate at central bank

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said his cabinet did not discuss on Monday renewing the mandate of Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco, whose term expires at the end of the month.

“We absolutely did not discuss this,” Gentiloni told a news conference at the end of the cabinet meeting which approved Italy’s 2018 budget.

Italian newspapers had speculated that the issue would come up for discussion on Monday. Visco, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, faces criticism from some opposition parties which blame him for presiding over a build-up of bad loans that has toppled 10 banks in two years. (Writing by Crispian Balmer)