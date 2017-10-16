FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's cabinet did not discuss renewal of Visco mandate at central bank
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 4 days ago

Italy's cabinet did not discuss renewal of Visco mandate at central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said his cabinet did not discuss on Monday renewing the mandate of Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco, whose term expires at the end of the month.

“We absolutely did not discuss this,” Gentiloni told a news conference at the end of the cabinet meeting which approved Italy’s 2018 budget.

Italian newspapers had speculated that the issue would come up for discussion on Monday. Visco, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, faces criticism from some opposition parties which blame him for presiding over a build-up of bad loans that has toppled 10 banks in two years. (Writing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.