Market News
March 31, 2019 / 10:38 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

ECB's hawkish Knot makes dovish sounds on rates long-term

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot expects the euro zone economy to pick up speed in the second half after a sluggish start to the year, but in an interview with Handelsblatt the noted hawk was distinctly dovish on long-term interest rates.

Knot, one of the most prominent hawks on the European Central Bank’s rate-setting committee, said though he was strongly in favour of normalising policy after years of anti-crisis measures, it was clear that even afterwards interest rates would be lower than before the crisis.

He also repeated his scepticism about multi-tiered deposit rates to help well-capitalised banks with excess liquidity, saying he would need to see clear evidence that negative interest rates were hurting lending to the real economy.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below