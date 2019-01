FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies and households picked up pace in November despite signs that the economy of the single currency bloc was slowing, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

Corporate loans grew by 4 percent year-on-year while credit to households rose by 3.3 percent - in each case 10 basis points faster than in October, the data showed. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Gareth Jones)