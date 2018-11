LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Eurozone money market futures are now pricing in a roughly 70 percent chance of a European Central Bank interest rate rise next year, in a further scaling back of rate hike expectations.

The futures market implies a 71 percent chance of a 10 basis point hike in 2019, down from a 95 percent chance late last week and 100 percent earlier this month. (Reporting by Virginia Furness Editing by Tommy Wilkes)