FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 6, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dutch cenbank president Knot says ECB should end bond purchasing program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should end its bond purchasing program as soon as possible, the Dutch central bank president said on Wednesday.

Klaas Knot, who is also a member of the ECB’s governing council, said inflation in the eurozone is approaching 2 percent and there was no reason to continue a quantitative easing program.

“That’s why I and most market experts think it makes sense to herald the end of the bond purchasing programme quickly,” he told lawmakers at a meeting in Dutch parliament. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.