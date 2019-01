AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Klaas Knot, the president of the Netherlands’ central bank, said that Europe’s economy is “very much okay” despite worries over trade wars, slowing growth in its major economies, and uncertainty over Brexit.

Speaking to Dutch television on Sunday, Knot, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, noted a troubling lack of inflation but added it was “premature to talk about a recession.” (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Keith Weir)