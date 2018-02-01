FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Nowotny believes asset purchases should stop now -OO Nachrichten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European Central Bank rate-setter Ewald Nowotny believes the ECB’s asset purchase programme should be stopped now but a decision on the programme’s fate will only be reached by September, he said in comments published on Thursday.

“I make no secret of the fact that we are now in a situation where, from my point of view, we should end the bond buying programme,” he said in an interview with the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten newspaper.

“This will then also bring a rise of long-term interest rates,” he added.

He pointed to the reduction of the volume of the current programme to a monthly 30 billion euros ($37.40 billion) in January, which will continue until September.

“By then a decision will have been made on what happens afterwards,” Nowotny said when asked when the ECB might change its low interest-rate policy and asset purchases. ($1 = 0.8022 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

