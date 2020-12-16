ECB's Weidmann says new bond buys weaken market discipline of govts

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s latest round of bond purchases risks weakening the market’s ability to discipline governments by making the ECB an even more dominant creditor for them, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

Weidmann conceded that the coronavirus crisis had made fresh ECB intervention necessary but called for ending the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, which is worth up to 1.85 trillion euros after last week’s expansion, when the outbreak is over.

“This problem (of weaker market discipline) in particular has been exacerbated by the recent increase in the PEPP,” Weidmann said.

“We must be careful that the emergency monetary policy measures do not become permanent: They must be scaled back after the crisis.”

He added that the ECB will need to normalise its monetary policy, which for the past six years has included negative rates on bank deposits and massive purchases of financial assets, when the inflation outlook allows it even if politicians clamour for low rates.

“When the price outlook requires it, monetary policy as a whole has to be normalized,” Weidmann said.

“For the central banks, however, it could become more and more difficult to reverse their expansive stance in good times, because not everyone will like higher interest rates.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)