ECB's Lane sees significant take-up for TLTRO loans "over time"

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank expects euro zone banks to take up significant amounts of multi-year loans “over time” after the latest auction of its Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO) received few bids, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday.

“We expect a significant TLTRO take up over time,” Lane told a Reuters event in New York. (Reporting by Howard Schneider and Jonelle Marte; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alison Williams)