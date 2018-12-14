Bonds News
December 14, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Euro zone banks shouldn't be allowed to use AT1 bonds to meet requirement

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Banks should not be allowed to use contingent convertible bonds, known in the market as AT1, to meet the capital requirements set by the European Central Bank, ECB supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Friday.

“Such a change will encourage banks and markets to come up with financial innovations with regard to additional tier 1 capital, or AT1 for short,” the vice chair of the board of ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism said.

“And this is something we supervisors are not very keen on, not least because we have already seen significant market volatility.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.