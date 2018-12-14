Euro zone banks shouldn't be allowed to use AT1 bonds to meet requirement

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Banks should not be allowed to use contingent convertible bonds, known in the market as AT1, to meet the capital requirements set by the European Central Bank, ECB supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Friday.

“Such a change will encourage banks and markets to come up with financial innovations with regard to additional tier 1 capital, or AT1 for short,” the vice chair of the board of ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism said.

“And this is something we supervisors are not very keen on, not least because we have already seen significant market volatility.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)