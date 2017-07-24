Euro zone cash may be moving back to riskier assets -ECB's Frank Smets

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Investor cash in the euro zone may be starting to flow back into riskier assets on the bloc's periphery, playing a key part in the recent tightening of bond spreads, a top European Central Bank economist said on Monday.

With investors preferring to keep their cash in safer countries, money had been flowing into the bloc's core members such as Germany and the Netherlands for years. That has created record imbalances in the bloc's Target 2 payment system, a potentially worrisome sign as it may signal stress.

But the ECB has long argued that such imbalances are a simple function of its 2.3 trillion euro asset purchase scheme. It says that since many foreign investors that sell their bonds hold accounts in Germany, the cash lands in Frankfurt even if they sell bonds from Mediterranean countries.

"Why isn’t this money circulating back to Italy or to Spain?" Frank Smets, the Director General of the ECB's economic department said in a lecture at the Ifo Institute. "That is a function of what the holders of this new cash want to do and maybe one of the things we're seeing now is that this is starting to happen."

"One of the things that were maybe a bit surprising in the recent repricing of assets is that actually the spreads tightened and it is a reflection of the fact that capitals are flowing into risk assets," said Smets, who is not a policymaker but worked until early this year as ECB President Mario Draghi's top adviser.

The spread between bonds issued by Germany and periphery countries had narrowed in recent weeks, even after comments from Draghi in late June which opened the door to central bank tightening, possibly in the coming months.

The spread in the case of 10-year bonds narrowed by around 40-45 basis points for Italy and Portugal since early June while the gap in the case of Spain shrunk by around 30 basis points. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)