ECB confident of finding bonds to buy for a long time: Lane

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is confident of finding bonds to buy for a long time without widening the net of its asset-purchase programme (APP), its chief economist, Philip Lane, said on Monday.

“Based on our projections on the size and evolution of the purchasable universe, we are confident that the envisaged purchase volumes will be consistent with the current parameters of the APP for an extended period of time,” Lane told an event in London. (Reporting By Marc Jones; writing by Francesco Canepa)