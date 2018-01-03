FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB purchases of corporate bonds at record low in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s purchases of corporate bonds slowed last month to their lowest level since the programme started in 2016, ECB data showed on Monday.

The ECB bought 3.08 billion euros ($3.70 billion) worth of credit last month, less than half the amounts purchased in each of the previous three months.

While the ECB also curbed its purchases of government bonds, the largest component of its stimulus programme, the reduction there was less marked.

In total, the ECB bought 50.2 billion euros worth of assets in December, a month when it normally reduces the pace of buying due to low trading volumes on financial markets around Christmas. ($1 = 0.8324 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)

