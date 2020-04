FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank slowed its emergency asset purchases in the week leading up to Easter after an oversized debut the week before, data showed on Tuesday.

The ECB bought 20.6 billion euros worth of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in the week to April 13, compared with 30.2 billion euros the week before, which was the programme’s first. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson)