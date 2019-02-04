ECB stimulus lived on in France and Italy last month - data

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept adding to its holdings of French and Italian government bonds last month despite pledging to pare them back after the end of its stimulus programme, ECB data showed on Monday.

The ECB brought its 2.6 trillion euro ($3 trillion) money-printing scheme to a close in December but said it would keep reinvesting proceeds from maturing bonds to continue supporting the euro zone’s economy.

The purchase of 3.3 billion euro and 2.5 billion euro worth of debt issued respectively by Italy and France was offset by redemptions in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany in January, leaving the tally unchanged.

Such balancing is part of the ECB’s planned spreading out of its reinvestments before and after big redemptions.

But it made the ECB’s holdings of Italian and French bonds rise even further above both countries’ quotas of the programme, which depend on how much capital they have paid into the ECB’s coffers.

The ECB said in December it would bring its holdings “into closer alignment” with this so-called “capital key” during the reinvestment phase.

Italy and France were already the two most “overbought” countries compared to their shareholding of the ECB.

The ECB would now need to reduce its 368.7 billion euro stash of Italian bonds by more than 30 billion euros to reflect the country’s share, according to Reuters calculations that exclude Greece.

If Greece joined the programme, of which it has never been part due to its low credit rating, that figure would rise to almost 40 billion euros.