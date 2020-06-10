ECB to focus emergency bond purchases where needed: Schnabel

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will continue focussing its bond purchases on the countries and markets where they are most needed throughout the life of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday.

“The PEPP’s anatomy provides the flexibility – across time, jurisdictions and market segments – that is needed to effectively counter the specific challenges that COVID-19 poses,” Schnabel said. “This flexibility is a key element of PEPP and will be maintained throughout its lifetime.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)