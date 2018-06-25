FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 25, 2018 / 8:27 PM / a few seconds ago

ECB to invest 15 bln euro per month from maturing bonds in 2019: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will buy around 15 billion euros worth of bonds per month next year, using cash from maturing debt it has bought under its stimulus programme, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview published on Monday.

“We will continue to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities in our portfolio, or around 15 billion euro per month, in 2019,” Coeure told French daily Le Figaro. The ECB expects to stop buying new bonds at the end of the year. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.