ECB to invest 15 bln euro per month from maturing bonds in 2019: Coeure

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will buy around 15 billion euros worth of bonds per month next year, using cash from maturing debt it has bought under its stimulus programme, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview published on Monday.

“We will continue to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities in our portfolio, or around 15 billion euro per month, in 2019,” Coeure told French daily Le Figaro. The ECB expects to stop buying new bonds at the end of the year. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)