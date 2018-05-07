FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 3:50 PM / in 24 minutes

ECB to make up for undersized German purchases in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will make up over the coming months for its undersized purchases of German government bonds in April, the ECB said on Monday.

“(Monthly purchases) may deviate from capital key shares for a number of reasons, including, for example, the possibility to distribute large reinvestments over a period of up to three months,” an ECB spokesman said in a written statement.

“Following the use of this flexibility in April, which resulted in a downside deviation from the capital key, upside deviations can be expected in the subsequent month(s).” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
