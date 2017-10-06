FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2017 / 8:12 AM / in 14 days

ECB to release more data on corporate bond holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will begin to publish more detailed information about its corporate bond holdings, it said on Friday, after coming under pressure from European and national lawmakers to make the purchases more transparent.

The ECB will publish at 1400 GMT on Friday data on its corporate bond holdings by country, rating and sector, it said in a brief message on its website.

The data will be updated twice per year, the ECB added.

The ECB has so far bought 114.7 billion euros ($134.07 billion) worth of corporate bonds as part of its 2.3 trillion euro quantitative easing scheme.

Although it regularly discloses which bonds it buys, it does not reveal the value of each holding. ($1 = 0.8555 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

