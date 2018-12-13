ECB to smooth out bond reinvestments across the year

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will reinvest proceeds of maturing bonds bought under its stimulus programme over the entire year to avoid jolts to debt markets, it said on Thursday.

“During the reinvestment phase the Eurosystem will continue to adhere to the principle of market neutrality via smooth and flexible implementation,” the ECB said in a press release after its policy meeting.

“To this end, the reinvestment of principal redemptions will be distributed over the year to allow for a regular and balanced market presence.”

This confirmed what sources had told Reuters. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Robin Pomeroy)