Financials
December 13, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB to smooth out bond reinvestments across the year

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will reinvest proceeds of maturing bonds bought under its stimulus programme over the entire year to avoid jolts to debt markets, it said on Thursday.

“During the reinvestment phase the Eurosystem will continue to adhere to the principle of market neutrality via smooth and flexible implementation,” the ECB said in a press release after its policy meeting.

“To this end, the reinvestment of principal redemptions will be distributed over the year to allow for a regular and balanced market presence.”

This confirmed what sources had told Reuters. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.