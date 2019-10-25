Bonds News
ECB will use new country quotas for bond purchases

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will use its new “capital key”, which was updated in January and gives a bigger weight to Germany than before, to guide purchases of government bonds, according to a decision published on Friday.

“The allocation across eligible jurisdictions of purchases under the public sector purchase programme (PSPP) will continue to be guided, on a stock basis, by the respective national central banks’ subscription to the ECB’s capital key, as amended over time,” the ECB said. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by David Clarke)

