ECB's Coeure expects bond buy pledge to be dropped by September: Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The man in charge of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme expects the ECB to drop by September its pledge to continue buying bonds until inflation heads towards its target, he told a German newspaper.

“We were not ready to make that change in October, but I expect it will come at some point between now and September 2018,” Benoit Coeure said in an interview with Handelsblatt published on Tuesday. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)