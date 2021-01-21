ECB's Lagarde rejects 'spread manipulator' tag

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde batted back suggestions the ECB was actively capping bond yields or spreads for certain governments, saying on Thursday it was looking at more than one gauge of funding costs when conducting policy.

The ECB is on course to buy 1.85 trillion euros ($2.25 trillion) worth of mostly government bonds to keep credit cheap and help the euro zone through the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy among the biggest beneficiaries of this largesse.

This has led some analysts to suggest the ECB was covertly seeking to control either yield levels or the risk premiums more indebted countries such as Italy and Greece must pay compared to safe-haven Germany.

The Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia have openly adopted yield-curve control strategies but this is a difficult sell in the euro zone, where each of the 19 countries issues its own bonds and credit ratings differ widely.

Lagarde sought to quash any such speculation at her regular news conference, saying the ECB was taking into account several measures of financing costs for the public and private sectors.

“We are not riveted to any particular yield, we take into account multiple indicators that relate to the financing of the economy,” Lagarde said.

“We believe that financing conditions are currently broadly favourable on the basis of that multi-faceted, holistic assessment that we do of those indicators,” she added.

Lagarde did not elaborate on what these indicators are.

The ECB has said in the past it uses an index of financing conditions based on money market rates, the euro’s exchange rate and euro zone equity prices.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said at the start of the pandemic a key indicator policymakers were monitoring was the difference between 10-year bond yields issued by euro zone governments and the overnight index swap rate paid by banks to finance themselves on the money market.

A widening in that spread, such as that witnessed in the early part of the pandemic in March, suggested investors were fleeing to safety.

The ECB responded then by buying large amounts of government bonds issued by Italy, the euro zone country hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Italian spreads widened marginally again this month as the national government seemed close to collapsing but quickly changed course after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte survived a confidence vote.

“Government bond yields play an important benchmark role for the pricing of credit in the economy,” Lagarde said. “But at the moment, we do not see that development in any particular yields pose an issue for euro area-wide financing conditions.” ($1 = 0.8231 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)