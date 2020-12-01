ECB's Schnabel prepared to disappoint market if need be - Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to maintain financing conditions as they are rather than easing them further even if that means disappointing financial markets when it unveils its new stimulus package next week, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“It is appropriate to focus on preserving these conditions rather than easing much further,” she told Bloomberg. “If it’s necessary to do something that doesn’t meet market expectations, we have to do that nevertheless.”

Schnabel added that extending the ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by 12 months to June 2022 was one of the options on the table for the Dec. 10 meeting. (Reporting By Balazs KOranyi, Writing by Francesco Canepa)