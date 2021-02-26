ECB's Stournaras calls for lifting bond purchases to stem yield rise

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Greek central bank chief Yanis Stournaras became the first European Central Bank policymaker on Friday to openly call for increasing the pace of ECB bond purchases to stem a rise in borrowing costs.

With euro zone bond yields set for their biggest monthly rise in three years, the ECB is under some pressure to make good on its promise to keep borrowing costs easy for the coronavirus-stricken bloc through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).

“In my view, there is an unwarranted tightening of bond yields, so it would perhaps be desirable for the ECB to accelerate the pace of PEPP purchases to ensure favourable financing conditions during the pandemic,” Stournaras told Reuters in an exclusive interview.

The Greek central bank governor added that he saw “no fundamental justification” for the rise in long-end bond yields based on economic growth or inflation. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)