FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Vasiliauskas wants end-date for bond buys but debate open: MNI
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 25 days ago

ECB's Vasiliauskas wants end-date for bond buys but debate open: MNI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank rate-setter Vitas Vasiliauskas would prefer to set an end-date for the ECB’s bond-buying programme next month but the debate on the matter remained open, he told news agency MNI.

“I would prefer to have a concrete date or complete term as to how long we can be in the program,” the Lithuanian central bank governor said in an interview published on Monday.

He added: “I think all options are on the table.”

MNI wrote Vasiliauskas said he favoured a decision at the Oct. 26 meeting but that it would depend on getting agreement on the options that will be presented by ECB technical committees. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.