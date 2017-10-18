ECB's Villeroy calls for cutting bond buys towards "possible end"

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - France’s central bank governor called on Wednesday for a reduction in the European Central Bank’s bond purchases towards “their possible end” in light of stronger inflation, while saying monetary policy should stay easy.

“There should be an adequate reduction of our net asset purchases, towards their possible end, while we will keep in place a substantial degree of accommodation, through all our other instruments,” Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who sits on the ECB’s Governing Council, said in an interview with German weekly Die Zeit.