FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 4, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU court's advocate general backs ECB's bond purchases

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The advocate general of the European Court of Justice rejected on Thursday a German complaint seeking to block the European Central Bank’s 2.6 trillion euro bond-buying programme, a key cornerstone of its efforts to stimulate euro zone inflation.

“The programme does not infringe the prohibition of monetary financing and does not exceed the powers of the ECB,” Advocate General Melchior Wathelet said in an opinion to the court.

The advocate’s opinions are not binding but the court generally follows them. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.