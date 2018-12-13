Some ECB policymakers wanted even more cautious tone on economy -sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Some European Central Bank policymakers meeting on Thursday wanted to adopt an even more cautious tone on the euro zone’s economic prospects but all stood behind the decision to dial back stimulus, two sources told Reuters.

The ECB confirmed on Thursday that it would halt its 2.6 trillion euro ($2.95 trillion) bond-buying programme but also warned about slower growth momentum, geopolitical risks, protectionism and financial market jitters.

Some rate-setters wanted it to go a step further and say that risks surrounding the economic outlook were “tilted to the downside” — a phrase the ECB has used in the past to signal its readiness to ease policy again, two sources said.

The argument against such a tweak was that markets would then expect a policy move to accompany the change and the ECB was not ready for such a step, the sources said.

Others argued that even if the ECB was not ready to alter that closely watched phrase, it had to acknowledge that growth was slowing. They argued that keeping its message unchanged would raise questions about its credibility.

In the end, the ECB tweaked the wording of its statement to reflect the increased economic concerns but kept its reference to balanced risks.

“The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook can still be assessed as broadly balanced,” ECB President Mario Draghi said in his introductory statement.

“However, the balance of risks is moving to the downside owing to the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility,” he added.

A spokesman for the ECB declined to comment.