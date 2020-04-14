UPDATE 1-ECB bought more bonds than ever before last week in virus fight

(Adds detail)

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought 36.8 billion euros of bonds last week, more than ever before, as it sought to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most of the euro zone’s economies.

With the 19-country currency bloc’s economy expected to contract sharply in 2020, the ECB is on course to buy 1.1 trillion euros ($1.21 trillion) worth of bonds this year, as well as providing cash to banks on unprecedentedly easy terms.

Data on Tuesday showed the central bank bought 20.6 billion euros worth of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), which covers public and private sector securities including junk-rated Greek bonds, in the week to April 13.

While this was less than the 30.2 billion euros bought in the week before, when the programme was launched, the difference was more than offset by larger purchases of government (13.4 billion euros) and covered bonds (1.2 billion euros) as part of separate stimulus schemes.

Buying of corporate debt (1.6 billion euros) and asset-backed securities (92 million euros) slowed from the week before.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it expected euro zone economies to contract by 7.5% in 2020, with hard-hit Italy seeing its GDP fall 9.1% and contractions of 8.0% in Spain, 7.0% in Germany and 7.2% in France. ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)