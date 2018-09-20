ECB faces hurdles on long road to normal policy: Weidmann

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank faces hurdles on the way to normalising its monetary policy after years of extraordinary stimulus, ECB policy maker Jens Weidmann said in an interview published on Thursday.

“(Policy normalisation) is a long road which hides big challenges and whose end-point has yet to be determined,” Weidmann, the head of Germany’s central bank and a prominent policy hawk, told financial newspaper Handelsblatt. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)