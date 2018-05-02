FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Weidmann says mid-2019 ECB rate hike still realistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Concerns about an imminent end to the euro zone’s economic expansion are exaggerated while expectations of a European Central Bank rate hike towards the middle of next year remain realistic, Germany’s representative on the bank’s policy-making body said.

“Some observers already see evidence of an approaching end to the upswing in the recent economic slowdown,” Jens Weidmann told an audience in Mannheim, Germany. “However, I think such worries are exaggerated.”

$1 = 0.8354 euros Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet

