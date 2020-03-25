Financials
March 25, 2020 / 10:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone banks tap ECB for more dollars but demand eases

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks tapped the European Central Bank for $45.1 billion on Wednesday, mainly using a special 84-day facility put in place to accommodate a dash for cash triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, ECB data showed on Wednesday.

But demand was slowing compared with last week, when banks took up $112.1 billion. Of the $36.27 billion in ECB credit that was coming due on Wednesday, banks rolled over less than half, or $17.27 billion.

The ECB can lend U.S dollars to euro zone banks thanks to a swap line arrangement it has with the U.S. Federal Reserve. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

