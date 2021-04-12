ECB's Centeno warns against premature withdrawal of COVID support measures

LISBON, April 12 (Reuters) - A premature withdrawal of stimulus measures aimed at helping Europe’s economy through the COVID-19 pandemic could be costly, European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno warned on Monday.

“Support measures must be maintained for as long as necessary,” Centeno told an economic conference, calling for a cautious approach, adapted to the evolution of the economic and financial situation which is still heavily influenced by the pandemic.

“Premature withdrawal of measures could lead to significant costs,” he said.