a month ago
ECB needs to adjust policy carefully, flexibly: Coeure
July 7, 2017 / 5:16 AM / a month ago

ECB needs to adjust policy carefully, flexibly: Coeure

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should adjust its policy carefully, flexibly and transparently to avoid an abrupt market adjustment, ECB board member Benoit Coeure told France's Le Monde and Italy's La Stampa in a joint interview.

"If needed, the Governing Council will continue to adjust its instruments both qualitatively and quantitatively," Coeure was quoted on Friday as saying. "But when this is needed, it should do so carefully and flexibly, and based on what matters for us within the framework of our mandate: the inflation outlook."

"We must be transparent in our communications on these developments," he said. "Otherwise we run the risk of a more abrupt adjustment for the markets when the decisions are actually taken."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

