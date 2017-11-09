European markets not deep enough for indefinite QE - ECB's Coeure

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European financial markets are not deep enough to allow ECB quantitative easing to run on indefinitely, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

“A lot of people would like us to continue quantitative easing forever, but the depth of European capital markets is totally different to that in the United States,” Coeure told an economics conference in Lyon.

“Personally, I don’t think quantitative easing can be a permanent instrument of ECB monetary policy simply because financial markets are not deep enough,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)