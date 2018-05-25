FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Complexity of central banking challenges its legitimacy - Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Central banking is becoming increasingly complex and difficult for the public to understand, eroding confidence in banks and supporting the case for new ways to communicate, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Inflation may react slower to unconventional policy so the public could struggle to understand what central banks are doing, challenging their legitimacy, Coeure told a conference in Stockholm.

“Output legitimacy may be more difficult to assert if inflation is proving to be less reactive to central bank actions in the short term,” he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

